INDIA

Bihar Minister slams PK after he says Nitish will go with BJP again

NewsWire
0
0

Bihar’s Rural Development Minister Sharawan Kumar slammed political strategist Prashant Kishor (PK) after the latter claimed that Nitish Kumar will execute his ‘Paltimar’ programme again and go with the BJP soon.

Retaliating his claim, Sharawan Kumar said: “Who is PK, is he a forecaster? He should think about himself before commenting on others.”

“I believe he is a confused person who does not know what to do in his life. He is a person who works only for those who hire him and do advertisements for them. It is well known that he is working for BJP. Hence, he is trying to create confusion among alliance partners of Mahagathbandhan. He should think about himself,” Kumar said.

“Our leader CM Nitish Kumar announced from the open platform that he will not go with the BJP for his entire life. His decision was well appreciated by all sections of society especially the leaders of opposition of the country and developed new thought of defeating BJP can be possible in 2024. Still, people like him are trying every possible method to create differences among alliance partners of the current government in Bihar,” Kumar said.

PK earlier said that Nitish Kumar will go with the BJP again and he has put a Rajya Sabha MP of his party on the standby in New Delhi. Through him, Nitish Kumar will contact BJP top leadership to execute his Paltimar programme again.

20221020-200404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka CM Bommai bats for inclusion of Bhagavd Gita in syllabus

    13 years later, Major Unnikrishnan remains celebrated hero in K’taka

    Amit Shah to begin 3-day J&K visit on Saturday

    In death also, Congress lawmaker P.T. Thomas charts own course