Bihar’s Rural Development Minister Sharawan Kumar slammed political strategist Prashant Kishor (PK) after the latter claimed that Nitish Kumar will execute his ‘Paltimar’ programme again and go with the BJP soon.

Retaliating his claim, Sharawan Kumar said: “Who is PK, is he a forecaster? He should think about himself before commenting on others.”

“I believe he is a confused person who does not know what to do in his life. He is a person who works only for those who hire him and do advertisements for them. It is well known that he is working for BJP. Hence, he is trying to create confusion among alliance partners of Mahagathbandhan. He should think about himself,” Kumar said.

“Our leader CM Nitish Kumar announced from the open platform that he will not go with the BJP for his entire life. His decision was well appreciated by all sections of society especially the leaders of opposition of the country and developed new thought of defeating BJP can be possible in 2024. Still, people like him are trying every possible method to create differences among alliance partners of the current government in Bihar,” Kumar said.

PK earlier said that Nitish Kumar will go with the BJP again and he has put a Rajya Sabha MP of his party on the standby in New Delhi. Through him, Nitish Kumar will contact BJP top leadership to execute his Paltimar programme again.

20221020-200404