A political controversy has surfaced in Bihar after the son of the state’s Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Minister Ramprit Paswan was caught on camera using government machineries to inspect the ‘Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal Yojana’.

Paswan along with his son went to Purnea to participate in the ‘Shradh’ of the father of Krishna Kumar Rishi, the BJP MLA from the Banmankhi Assembly constituency in Purnea district.

After the ceremony, Paswan returned to Patna while his son along with top officials of the PHED went to inspect Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s dream project ‘Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal’ in several blocks in the district for the next two days.

When they were inspecting the project at Rupauli block on Tuesday, they were caught on cameras. A video has gone viral on social media where the minister’s son could be seen using government vehicles and directing government officials.

Following the incident, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav tweeted that the minister’s son is using government machineries for extortion.

“Weak government is run by a weak chief minister in Bihar where a minister’s brother inaugurated a government programme and another minister’s son used government machineries for extortion,” he tweeted, referring to the recent incident in which the brother of Vikassheel Insaan Party MLA Mukesh Sahani had inaugurated a government event in Vaishali.

Meanwhile, RJD and Congress leaders have demanded resignation of the PHED Minister.

–IANS

ajk/arm