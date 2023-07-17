INDIA

Bihar MLA accuses Tejashwi for conspiring against Anant Singh

NewsWire
0
0

Neelam Devi, the MLA from Bihar’s Mokama assembly constituency, has accused Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav for conspiring against her husband and jailed RJD leader, Anant Singh.

Anant Singh is currently lodged at the high-security Beur jail in Patna.

His supporters have also been jailed for their involvement in thrashing security guards in the ward where the RJD leader is lodged.

Neelam Devi alleged that the ward was deliberately opened on Saturday night, indicating a conspiracy to kill her husband.

“Now, I have a question for Tejashwi Yadav and the RJD that the people of Mokama elected me as a RJD MLA to see this. The state government should break its silence on Anant Singh,” Neelam Devi told reporters.

As the ward of Anant Singh was open for the entire night, his supporters created ruckus inside the jail.

They brutally assaulted an inmate and when jail wardens tried to intervene, they were also attacked with batons.

Following the incident, Patna DM Chandrashekher Singh ordered an inquiry into the matter since keeping a ward open for the entire night is a serious offence.

“We have registered an FIR against 31 inmates who have attacked a fellow inmate and jail officials. We are also investigating how they obtained batons inside the cell,” Patna SSP Rajiv Mishra said.

2023071740414

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Containment zones increase in central, reduce in north Chennai

    8-year-old Aditya Vinod Patil lifts the trophy of ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’

    Rajasthan’s jobless youths protest at UP Cong office to meet Priyanka

    Main accused in mob violence wins panchayat poll in UP