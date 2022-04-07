INDIA

Bihar MLC polls: RJD candidates loses from Vaishali

NewsWire
0
0

RJD candidates close to Tejashwi Yadav in Vaishali on Thursday lost the Bihar Legislative Council polls held on April 4.

Counting of votes for 24 MLC seats of Bihar Legislative Council is currently underway in the state. RJD, in majority of the constituencies, are losing the battle despite Tejashwi Yadav having made all-out efforts during the campaign.

After losing the election, Subodh Rai, the sitting MLC from Vaishali, alleged that RJD MLA Mukesh Raushan of Mahua constituency conspired against him leading to division of votes.

“I firmly believe that Mukesh Raushan was involved in division of votes. He applied the sub-caste policy of Krishnaith and Magraith in Vaishali. As all “Rai” belong to Krishnaith sub-caste, they have voted for me but the voters of Magraith sub-caste did not. Hence, I have lost the election,” Subodh Rai said.

In Bihar, Yadav is divided into two major castes — Krishnaith and Magraith — and the latter are using the title of Yadav in their names. Mukesh Raushan also belongs to Yadav and he has Magraith sub-caste.

Mukesh Raushan is a MLA of Mahua constituency in Vaishali district. Earlier, it was the seat of Tej Pratap Yadav. Tejashwi Yadav is an MLA from Raghopur which comes under the Vaishali district.

“It is not only my defeat in Vaishali but it is a defeat of Tejashwi Yadav. Mukesh Raushan openly helped NDA candidate Bhushan Rai to win the election.

Similar reports also came from Muzaffarpur, Nalanda and Nawada where RJD candidates lost the election.

In Nawada, Ashok Yadav, a rebel candidate of RJD who contested MLC election as an independent candidate won the election. JDU candidate Reena Yadav defeated RJD candidate in Nalanda.

20220407-165802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Palghar lynching: SC asks Maha police to submit fresh charge sheet

    Police fine lockdown violators in Bihar

    K’taka sex CD scandal: Semi-naked man appears during virtual hearing

    Sugarcane output per hectare rises in UP