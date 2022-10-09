INDIA

Bihar: NIA chargesheets 2 in Maoist case

NewsWire
0
0

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against two accused persons before a special court in Patna in a case pertaining to levy collection by the members of CPI (Maoist) and development of cadres for the outfit’s revival.

Earlier, local police arrested Vijay Kumar Arya and Umesh Chaudhary, who were found in possession of Maoist Pamphlets, Levy Receipts and electronic devices containing incriminating data.

The case was initially registered at Rohtas police station in Bihar and then re-registered by NIA in April 2022.

“Vijay Kumar Arya alias Dilip and Umesh Choudhary have been chargesheeted under Sections 120-B & 121A of the IPC, and sections 13, 17, 18, 18B, 20, 38, 39 & 40 of the UAPA,” said the official.

The official said that investigations have revealed that accused Vijay Kumar Arya, a Central Committee Member of proscribed terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist), conspired with other accused persons and was actively involved in propagating the ideology of CPI (Maoist), recruitment, influencing and motivating others to join the outfit. Chaudhary had provided shelter to Arya at his house in Rohtas and was part of the conspiracy for furthering activities of CPI (Maoist).

Further investigation in the matter is on.

20221009-095804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    D’you suffer from damaged skin barrier?

    SRK on daughter Suhana’s debut: Be kind and giving as an...

    IPL 2022: Agarwal, Livingstone credit bowlers for 54-run win over Chennai

    IAF approval for Jammu airport to allow lower fares, longer destinations