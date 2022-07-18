A special NIA court here on Monday convicted a Nepali citizen for trafficking Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) in Bihar’s East Champaran district.

According to an official statement, the man, identified as Mohammed Ali Akhtar Ansari, was convicted for his involvement in the proliferation of FICN in India, with the case involving seizure of a parcel containing high-quality FICN having a face value of around Rs 25 lakh.

The NIA said that the accused had come to Raxaul to take delivery of the FICN consignment on September 30, 2015, and was subsequently arrested.

The investigation established that the seized FICN had been smuggled from a foreign country into India and the consignment was to be delivered to accused Abi Mohammad alias Nabi Mohammad of Nepal. It was revealed that Syed Muhammad Shaffi, a Pakistani national, but now residing in the UAE, had sent the parcel through the International Courier Service.

After investigations by the NIA, two charge sheets against Ansari and Abi Mohammad, both from Nepal, were filed in September 2016 and October 2017.

Ansari has been convicted under various sections of the IPC, and the UA (P) Act and the quantum of punishment would be pronounced on July 22, the statement said.

