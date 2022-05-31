An account officer of Bihar’s Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) in Saharsa district on Tuesday lodged an FIR against a clerk of the department for extorting money from him.

The complainant and accused were also involved in physical assaulting each other and a video of the incident also went viral on the social media.

Complainant Karunanidhi Saurav claimed that he went to the Superintending Engineer’s office on May 25 for official work.

“When I reached the office, clerk, Shankar Mandal, came to me and demanded Rs 25,000 as a bribe to do my work.

“Shankar Mandal demanded Rs 5 lakh in the last two months,” Saurav alleged.

“On Tuesday, the accused attacked me. He was carrying firearms. The other office colleagues intervened in the matter, otherwise he may have shot me,” he alleged.

“We have received a written complaint against Shankar Mandal. The matter is under investigation. The action will be taken against the accused after the completion of the probe,” said an officer of Sadar police station of Saharsa district.

