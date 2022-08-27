INDIA

Bihar Oppn leader levels corruption allegations against state labour dept

NewsWire
Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Vijay Kumar Sinha, levelled serious allegations on Nitish Kumar government for taking grants from the Centre in lieu of a placement portal. According to Sinha, no portal was made, however, crores of rupees were taken from the government in the name of the portal.

In 2016, the Union Skill Development Ministry had released grants in crores to Bihar government for the next three years, the BJP leader said.

“Under Bihar Kushal Yuva Programme (KYP), the state labour resource development department had selected a Pune-based company – SKCL as training and knowledge partner. It was proposed that the company had to provide employment information to the youth after training, but the placement portal was not arranged for three years. The portal was not made, but crores of rupees were taken from the government,” he said.

“The company had a job in hand to provide information about various skill courses and portals. The officials of the (labour) department had continuously provided wrong information to the Centre and taken the grant,” Sinha said.

“The labour department had given training to just 5 to 10 per cent in the last five years and payment was released for the KYP in 2016. SKCL company had taken the consultant amount in a tune of crores of rupees… The officials of the labour resource department are also involved in it,” the BJP leader alleged.

