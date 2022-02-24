INDIA

Bihar: Oppn to flag using choppers to track bootleggers during Budget session

By NewsWire
Ahead of the Budget session in Bihar, the opposition parties have prepared a list of issues to corner the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government.

The Budget session of Bihar Assembly will begin on Friday.

Bhai Virendra, the RJD MLA from Maner and chief spokesperson of the party, alleged that the Nitish Kumar government is involved in various kinds of expenditures, including monitoring illegal liquor trade using helicopters.

“Bihar is considered to be a poor state, but Nitish Kumar is making provisions to track liquor trade using helicopters. It is an expensive affair involving misuse of taxpayers’ money. The liquor ban has completely failed in Bihar.

“No one is listening to Nitish Kumar who is calling for awareness among the common people through ‘Samaj Sudhar Abhiyan’. Despite that, his government has approved the use of choppers to keep an eye on illegal liquor trade in Bihar,” Virendra said.

“This is a unique government, which always distances itself from the questions raised by the Opposition. Whenever Tejashwi Yadav or other leaders of the RJD ask questions, the ruling party evades them. We have prepared a list of questions related to unemployment, failure of liquor ban, frequent crimes, corruption, caste-based Census, and special status for Bihar, among others,” Virendra said.

The Congress has also prepared for taking on the NDA government on the floor of the House.

Congress Legislative Party leader Ajit Sharma said that Nitish Kumar has given direction to install CCTVs in the entire premises of Vidhan Sabha to monitor violation of liquor ban.

“Liquor is not banned only in the Vidhan Sabha, but in the entire Bihar. It is available everywhere, especially in the rural areas. What plans does Nitish Kumar have to tackle this mess, especially since many policemen are having alleged links with liquor mafias,” Sharma asked.

“Using helicopters is not a wise decision, as the matter pertains to law and order which is in a pathetic state in the remote areas,” he added.

