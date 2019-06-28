Bihar opposition protests over deaths due to AES

Patna, July 1 (IANS) Members of the opposition staged a protest over the death of 154 children in Bihar due to AES on the second day of the monsoon session of the state Assembly on Monday, and demanded the resignation of state Health Minister Mangal Pandey.

Opposition RJD, Congress and CPI (ML) members protested over the children’s deaths due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and demanded a discussion on the issue which was allowed by House Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary.

They also demanded compensation to the families of the labourers from Katihar district who were killed in Pune after a wall collapsed.

With placards in their hands, the opposition members shouted slogans. Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council Rabri Devi also demanded the resignation of Pandey.

Rabri said that a murder case should be lodged and an investigation should be conducted into poverty and malnourishment that caused the deaths of the children from AES in Muzaffarpur district and other areas.

Meanwhile, Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, who was missing for a month from public life, arrived in Patna on Monday and is likely to attend the ongoing session of the state Assembly.

–IANS

