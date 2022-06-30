Over two dozen students on Thursday fell ill after consuming mid-day meals in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district, officials said.

The incident was reported from Jhallu Das Tola Middle School in Naugachia village.

Following the incident, district civil surgeon, sub-divisional officer, district education officer, block development officer and police personnel of Naugachia reached the hospital and took stock of the situation.

An official said that the school administration had prepared rice, pulses and vegetables inside the premises. After consuming the meal and going inside the classroom, more than two dozen pupils in the age group of 10 to 14 complained about vomiting and loose motion.

The school principal immediately took them to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The official said that the students suffered from food poisoning. “We have collected the samples of food and sent them to the lab for testing. The conditions of students are stable now,” he said.

20220630-223602