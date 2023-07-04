A gram panchayat in Bihar’s Gopalganj district first allowed a couple to get married only to direct them to leave the village later.

Rimjhim Kumari, a native of Bhatwalia village, was having an affair with Bhim Kumar alias Chote Babu, a native of Chandan Tola village, for the past three years.When the family members of Rimjhim came to know about the affair, they forced her to leave the house.

Rimjhim then reached Chandan Tola village and asked Bhim to marry her. The family members of Bhim tried to keep the affair under wraps, but the neighbours soon came to know about it and informed the Mukhiya and Sarpanch about the incident.

Accordingly, a panchayat was held at Chandan Tola village where its members unanimously agreed to the couple getting married, but asked them to leave the village after the wedding. Rimjhim and Bhim were taken to the local Maa Durga temple where they got married as per Hindu customs.

“We asked them to leave the village as their presence could create an unhealthy atmosphere. Such an action will also send across a message to the other youths of the village,” said Harihar Singh, Sarpanch of the village.

2023070433943