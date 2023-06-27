Uncategorized

Bihar Police ASI held captive after ‘affair’ detected

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police in Bihar’s Bagaha district was held captive for more than 4 hours after being nabbed coming out of a woman’s house on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. at Ahirani Tola locality under city police station in the district.

The residents claimed that the ASI named Chitranjan Kumar has an illicit relationship with a woman in the locality. He was coming out from her house when they nabbed him and held him captive.

Some local residents also made the video of the incident and uploaded it on social media, saying the act of the ASI is making the atmosphere bad and such immoral acts spread the wrong message in society.

Chitranjan Kumar is deployed in Valmiki Nagar police station and he was frequently visiting the house of a woman in the past. The woman is a cook by profession.

Meanwhile, Bagaha SP Kiran Kumar Jadhav initiated the inquiry into the matter and asked the officers concerned to investigate the charges levelled against the ASI.

Action will be taken against him if he is found guilty in the investigation, the SP added.

