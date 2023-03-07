INDIA

Bihar Police cancel leaves of all personnel ahead of Holi

Bihar Police on Tuesday cancelled the leave of all personnel ahead of Holi.

ADGP, Law and Order, Jitendra Singh Gangwar said that the measure was taken with the view of maintaining peace in all parts of the state.

The decision came after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called up state DGP R.S. Bhatti and Patna SSP Rajiv Mishra and asked them to take security measures. After rumours of attack on labourers from the state in Tamil Nadu, Bihar Police are taking extra precautions to avoid any incident of violence.

Adequate police has been deployed in districts like Patna, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Kaimur, Gaya, Darbhanga, Munger, Samastipur and other places.

The department has also identified sensitive places. “We have deployed Quick Response Teams (QRT) and Fire Brigade in every district and asked them to stay alert. Bihar police also deployed reserve forces and 2500 Home Guard Jawans in the sensitive areas to deal with any eventuality,” Gangwar said.

“We have also canceled the leave of women police as well. Besides, we are appealing to common people through social media to avoid passing lewd comments on women. We are also keeping eyes on vulgar songs played in the localities,” he added.

