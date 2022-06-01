A bank officer was killed and his son injured in Bihar’s Munger district on Wednesday after the former’s son-in-law – a police constable – shot them after a spat over getting his wife to return with him to his house, police said.

Accused Sonu Kumar, who is posted at the office of Superintendent of Police, Jamui, used his service pistol to commit the crime and fled from the spot.

As per the statement of his wife Anchal Kumari, Sonu Kumar went to her native place in Ghosi tola under Kasim Bazar police station in the district on Tuesday evening to get her.

“I was suffering from fever and went to a private clinic in Jamalpur town. As Sonu leant that I went there, he reached the clinic and asked my mother to send me with him. My mother refused him and asked to come home tomorrow (Wednesday). When he came again to my house in Ghosi Tola village, my father Giridhar Saw refused to send me with him. This led to a quarrel between him and my father and in a fit of rage, Sonu pulled his gun and shot my father,” Anchal Kumari said in a complaint to local police.

“When my brother Krishna Kumar tried to save my father, he also shot him,” she said.

The local villagers immediately rushed to the spot and rescued the victims and took them to the nearby hospital where Saw was declared dead, while the condition of Krishna Kumar is serious.

“We have recovered the dead body. Efforts are on to nab the accused,” said an officer of Kasim Bazar police station.

Anchal had married Sonu Kumar on July 16, 2021 but their relations were not good. The matter went to the police and panchayat several times in the past and they agreed on a compromise.

