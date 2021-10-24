In a surprise raid in the Khudiram Bose central jail in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, the police recovered three mobile phone, chargers and SIM cards from three hardcore Maoist commanders lodged there.

The raid was conducted on Saturday night. The hardcore naxals have been identified as Rohit Sahani, expert of land mind explosives and commander of attack wing; Lalbabu Bhasker, a zonal commander of Maoist Naxal organisation, and Abhayanand Sharma, another zonal Maoist commander.

An FIR has been registered against the three in Midnapur police station in Muzaffarpur district.

Bhagirath Prasad, the SHO of Mithnapur police station: “The call details of three phone numbers are under investigation. We believe that naxal commanders are operating their organisations from jail.

“We have been also investigating how they could manage to sneak mobiles and chargers in the high security jail,” Prasad said.

As per the jail security procedures, every article coming from outside is thoroughly checked in three layers of security at the gate of the prison. The possibility of security personnel illegally nexus with the inmates cannot be ruled out, said the police.

“The inmates were taken for court appearances where they could have obtained the mobile phones and chargers and were helped by security personnel at the gate during frisking,” the official said.

Besides, there is also a possibility that visitors may have given them the items with the help of security personnel at the gate, the official added.

“Earlier, we registered an FIR against three constables who were deployed at the gate of Muzaffarpur prison. They are absconding now,” Prasad said.

–IANS

