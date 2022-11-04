INDIA

Bihar Police sets up 92 dedicated teams to make state crime-free

NewsWire
The Bihar Police on Friday announced a plan to make the state crime-free.

Sharing the plan, ADGP, Law and Order, Jitendra Singh Gangwar, said that 92 dedicated teams have been constituted for the purpose of tackling the criminals.

“The special unit will be only dedicated to keeping an eye on criminals, gangsters, and history sheeters and put them behind the bars. We have given the list to the dedicated team to work on it and arrest the criminals as soon as possible,” he

“The special dedicated team will have only one responsibility – to deal with criminals. We will not place an additional burden of other police jobs,” he added.

The ADGP said that the team will be deployed according to the numbers of criminals and their activities, and the maximum teams will be deployed in state capital Patna.

“One dedicated team will be deployed in one district and it will be increased if the crime graph rises in the particular district,” Gangwar said.

