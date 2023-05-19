INDIA

Keeping in view of excessive use of mobile phones, Bihar Police warned all personnel to avoid using them on duty, particularly for making reels and videos on duty.

A letter in this regard, issued on May 15, directed all personnel to avoid making reels and videos and uploading on social media. In case any personnel is found violating the direction, they would be liable to face departmental action, and may lose their jobs as well.

“It has been observed that the cops are excessively making reels of arms and ammunition, uniforms and secrets on public platforms. It is not only a violation but it also affects their working efficiency and concentration as well. Hence, it has been decided that those who violate the directives would face action,” the letter said.

A similar letter was issued by Bihar Police on June 1, 2021 but did not seem to be effective. Now, it has issued these directions again.

