Amid the ongoing statewide protests against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme for recruitment in the armed forces, several political leaders in Bihar on Thursday urged the Centre to reconsider the proposed scheme.

The Union Cabinet had on Tuesday approved the Agnipath scheme for the youth to serve in the armed forces for a period of four years. Soldiers recruited under the scheme will be inducted into the forces as ‘Agniveers’.

JD-U national President Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh said: “There is dissatisfaction among the youth over the proposed scheme. They are scared about their future. Since the matter is related to national security, the Centre should rethink this scheme.”

Bihar minister and JD-U leader Bijendra Prasad Yadav said that the Centre should rethink the Agnipath scheme.

“The students are protesting against the scheme. In such a scenario, the Centre should talk to the youth and take suggestions from the common people,” Yadav said.

Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani said the Narendra Modi government should talk to the agitating youth before implementing the Agnipath scheme.

“If protests are being staged on this issue, the government should talk to the protesters. Everyone wants government job, but if the youth are protesting against this scheme, it means there are some discrepancies,” Sahani said.

Former Bihar Chief Minister and President of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), Jitan Ram Manjhi, said: “The Agnipath scheme is dangerous in the interest of the country as well as its youth. I appeal to PM Narendra Modi to withdraw the scheme with immediate effect.”

20220617-001802