Bihar polls: BJP state in-charge Bhupendra Yadav on temple run

New Delhi/Patna, July 2 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party which is preparing for the Bihar Assembly election, is in action mode. BJP national general secretary and state in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, who is on a 10-day visit from Delhi to take stock of the election preparations in Bihar, is visiting temples in the state daily.

While Rajya Sabha MP Yadav visited the famous Patan Devi temple in Patna on Wednesday, on Thursday, he also visited ISKCON temple under construction in Patna. It is said that he will also go to many other temples. He is also interacting with the people during their prayers at temples.

Yadav on Thursday tweeted, “I have been in Patna continuously for the last two days. Yesterday I got the opportunity to visit the famous Patan Devi temple in Patna. It is believed that 52 Shakti Peethas are believed to be in the country. The Patan Devi site is also a prominent one. In this sequence, the ISKCON temple under construction in Patna was also visited by me today.”

Party sources say that Yadav will be in Bihar till July 10 to review election preparations in Bihar and hold talks with leaders on seat sharing. During this time he will visit many more famous shrines. On the other hand, it is seen in the opposition corridors as being connected it with BJP’s temple politics.

Bihar BJP spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan told IANS, “Opposition leaders do not have any issues. Opposition leaders are afraid of BJP’s public welfare politics. Opposition’s existence will also be in danger in the upcoming Bihar Assembly election.”

Elections are expected in November on a total of 243 Assembly seats in Bihar. The Election Commission has also started preparations. Seat-sharing is currently underway between the NDA constituents. In Bihar, the leaders of BJP, JDU and Lok Janshakti Party are focused on seat sharing.

As party in-charge of Bihar, Yadav is said to be instrumental in deciding the seat sharing.

