Bihar’s Power Ministry on Friday has cancelled the booking of its auditorium here for the BJP state executive committee meeting 24 hours before the event.

The BJP state unit had booked the auditorium well before this meeting, and paid the booking amount. However, the Power Department said that the auditorium is not meant for political purposes and hence, the department is cancelling the booking.

Power Minister Bijendra Yadav said: “BJP had booked the auditorium for an event of Kailashpati Nyas. Now, we have learned that the BJP will organise a state executive committee meeting. As there is no provision to organize an event in the auditorium of the Power Department for political purposes, the department has cancelled the booking.”

“The BJP, instead of blaming the Bihar government, has to book the Bapu Sabhagar or Gyan Bhawan for a political event,” he said.

Meanwhile, state BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary claimed that the state government is “frightened” of the BJP and hence it has cancelled the booking just 24 hours before to “sabotage the event”.

“We have booked the auditorium in advance. Why have they taken the booking if there was no provision of political events to be organized in it. It is a well planned conspiracy to disturb us,” he said.

