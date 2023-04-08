HEALTHINDIA

Bihar registers first covid death in 2023

NewsWire
0
0

With cases of covid infection increasing in the country, Bihar’s first casualty happened this year in Gaya district, late on Friday night.

“The deceased is a 70-year-old woman, a native of Makhdumpur village in Gaya district. She was admitted to Magadh medical college and hospital in Gaya three days ago after the complaint of uneasiness in breathing,” said Dr Ranjan Kumar Singh, civil surgeon of Gaya.

During the treatment, doctors conducted an RTPCR test where she turned out positice positive. We have initiated the process of cremation according to the Covid 19 protocols,” he said.

This is the first case of death due to corona in Gaya in the last 2 years.

The officer further said that there are 8 covid positive patients who are admitted in hospitals in the district and are undergoing treatment,” Singh said.

20230408-101603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bangladesh sees significant drop in Covid-19 cases

    103 residents of Bengaluru apartment test Covid positive

    Israel allows Covid-19 vaccination for kids under 5

    Sufficient drug stocks available to treat Covid in TN