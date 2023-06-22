INDIA

Bihar: Robbers decamp with Rs 55 lakh from two banks

Robbers looted around Rs 55 lakh from two seperate banks in Bihar’s Sheohar and East Champaran districts on Thursday.

In the first incident, armed robbers shot at a guard of a Bank of Baroda branch in Sheohar district and took away Rs 27 lakh cash. The robbers continued firing while commiting the crime and fled the scene with the cash.

The security guard has been identified as Praveen Kumar Singh and the incident took place at Amba Kalan village branch located inside the premises of a government high school.

“The robbers came on four bikes and shot at me. They forced the bank officials to open the locker of the bank and took away Rs 27 lakh from it,” Singh said.

Following the incident, a large number of police force headed by district SP Anant Kumar Rai reached at the spot and initiated investigations.

“We are scanning the CCTV footage of the bank to identify the accused. We are checking every vehicle at district borders. The accused will be arrested soon,” Rai said.

The police is recording statements of bank employees and the guard, he added.

In the second incident, four armed robbers on two bikes barged in to the ICICI Bank branch in Sarotar locality under Dumaria police station of East Champaran district.

Kantesh Kumar Mishra, the SP of East Champaran said that the four robbers after entering the branch took the employees and customers at gunpoint. They looted Rs 18.71 lakh from the bank and around Rs 9 lakh from two customers inside the bank.

“The robbers have snatched the firearms of security guards and held him and other employees and customers hostage at gunpoint. They have looted around Rs 28 lakh from the bank and two customers. We have constituted a dedicated team to arrest the accused. We are scanning the CCTV to identify them,” Mishra said.

