A security guard in Bihar’s Darbhanga district was gunned down after the victim objected to the liquor consignment at a fuel station on Saturday night.

The deceased, identified, as Pramod Paswan (64), was deployed on night duty at the fuel station in Madhopatti village under Kamtaul police station in the district.

While he was on duty, a Mahindra pick-up van came to the fuel station followed by two bikers. They were unloading the liquor cartoons at the fuel station. Pramod Paswan objected to the act of liquor mafia, resulting in a verbal spat after which they shot him from close range.

The victim sustained serious gunshot injuries, leading to his death. The other employees of the fuel station ran towards him apart from nearby traders. The liquor mafia, sensing trouble, fled from the spot.

During the investigation, it appeared that the liquor was smuggled at the place by two notorious mafias named Raja Kamat and Dipak Kumar Thakur.

The eyewitnesses have said that one of the two mafias, who were present at the spot, shot Pramod Paswan.

“We have registered an FIR against the accused and raids are on to nab them,” said an officer of Kamtaul police station.

