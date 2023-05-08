Amid the violence in Manipur, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday ordered a special aircraft be sent to Imphal to airlift students from the state there.

He has directed the Resident Commissioner of Bihar in New Delhi and the state Chief Secretary to make arrangements for the rescue operation.

The Bihar government will send an Indigo aircraft to Imphal airport on Tuesday to ferry back the students.

Following the direction of Nitish Kumar, Chief Secretary Amir Subhani and the Resident Commissioner are in contact with the Manipur Chief Secretary, who has assured for the safe rescue of the Bihari students studying in various educational institutes like the IIIT Manipur, the Central Agricultural University, Manipur, NIT Manipur and others.

Sources have said that over 300 students are trapped in Manipur due to violence. The Bihar government has received the names and phone numbers of 150 students who want to return home.

As the Manipur administration lifted the curfew for three hours on Monday, students used this to travel to Imphal airport.

Earlier Subhani reached out to his Manipur counterpart and sought security and safe passage for the students from the state there.

Students from Patna, East Champaran, West Champaran, Saran, Nalanda, Bhojpur, Begusarai, Samastipur, Katihar, Khagaria, Madhepura and some other districts are studying in different universities of Manipur.

