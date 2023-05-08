INDIA

Bihar sending special aircraft to airlift students trapped in Manipur

NewsWire
0
0

Amid the violence in Manipur, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday ordered a special aircraft be sent to Imphal to airlift students from the state there.

He has directed the Resident Commissioner of Bihar in New Delhi and the state Chief Secretary to make arrangements for the rescue operation.

The Bihar government will send an Indigo aircraft to Imphal airport on Tuesday to ferry back the students.

Following the direction of Nitish Kumar, Chief Secretary Amir Subhani and the Resident Commissioner are in contact with the Manipur Chief Secretary, who has assured for the safe rescue of the Bihari students studying in various educational institutes like the IIIT Manipur, the Central Agricultural University, Manipur, NIT Manipur and others.

Sources have said that over 300 students are trapped in Manipur due to violence. The Bihar government has received the names and phone numbers of 150 students who want to return home.

As the Manipur administration lifted the curfew for three hours on Monday, students used this to travel to Imphal airport.

Earlier Subhani reached out to his Manipur counterpart and sought security and safe passage for the students from the state there.

Students from Patna, East Champaran, West Champaran, Saran, Nalanda, Bhojpur, Begusarai, Samastipur, Katihar, Khagaria, Madhepura and some other districts are studying in different universities of Manipur.

20230508-231004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Banks gross NPA to improve to 4% by next fiscal: CRISIL

    Woman raped inside public toilet in UP’s Pratapgarh

    Youth Cong protest Jignesh Mevani’s arrest

    Do we remain silent even if our women are raped: K’taka...