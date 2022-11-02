INDIA

Bihar Shocker: Girl raped on the pretext of marriage, paraded in village

NewsWire
0
4

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly raped a teenage girl multiple times on the pretext of marriage before his family members led by his mother paraded the victim in front of the entire village by putting a cotton towel around her neck in Bihar’s Samastipur district.

Three persons, including the main accused, were arrested on Wednesday, while the mother is still at large.

The incident took place at a village under Angarghat police station in Samastipur district on October 26.

Pushpalata Kumari, the SHO of the women’s police station in the area, said: ‘The accused, Vipin Paswan, had an affair with the girl in the past. He brought her to his house on the pretext of marriage and raped her for three days. When the villagers came to know of it, they objected to Vipin’s act.

‘However, Vipin, his father Nanki Paswan, brother Sunil Paswan along with his mother raised questions over the girl’s character and paraded her in the entire village by putting a cotton towel around her neck.’

‘After facing extreme humiliation, the victim approached the police and narrated her ordeal. We have registered an FIR against four persons, three of whom have been arrested. Vipin’s mother is still absconding and a hunt is on to nab her,’ Kumari said.

20221102-212403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hyderabad Airport ensures strict adherence to Covid protocols

    Porn case: Raj Kundra gets interim relief from arrest till Aug...

    Gujarat police raid booze party, arrest 25 youth including women

    ISL’s eSports final to be held on Sunday