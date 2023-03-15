Bihar Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary on Wednesday reversed the suspension of BJP MLA Lakhindra Paswan, who had allegedly damaged a microphone in the house.

Paswan was suspended from the house for two days on Tuesday and following this, all the other BJP MLAs, showing their solidarity with him, walked out from the house under the leadership of Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha. They sat together on dharna outside the assembly and also marched to the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary urged the speaker to roll back the suspension and call all BJP leaders inside the house. Following his suggestion, the Speaker withdrew the suspension and following this, all BJP legislators returned to the house.

The entire atmosphere turned poetic as the Speaker greeted them saying: “Aap Aaye Bahar Laye”.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister said: “After your arrival, the atmosphere of the house becomes more healthy. I congratulate the Speaker and BJP legislators and welcome all of you…”

Leader of Opposition Sinha also thanked the Speaker for taking forward the culture of the house.

“Ruling and opposition parties are part of the government. We have to be candid about the expectations of the people in the Assembly. It is our responsibility to show the mirror to the ruling party. After the direction of the Speaker, we are participating in the house. Today, we had to sit on dharna and someone else tomorrow. So, no one could laugh at it,” he said.

“Kabhi kisi ke chehre ko mat dekho, uske mann ko dekho, kyunki safed rang mein wafa hoti to namak zakhmo ki dawa hoti (don’t judge anyone by their face but by what is there in their intention, if white was the colour of loyalty, then salt would have been used to dress up wounds),” Sinha quipped.

In a gibe at the RJD, he said: “Jaise jaise naam aapka ucha hota hai, waise waise shaant rahna sikhiye. Awaz hamesha sikko mein hoti hai, noton ko kabhi bajte huye nahi dekha hai (As your name becomes more exalted, learn to be more peaceful. Small coins make more noise but bigger value notes don’t),” he added.

