Bihar student climbs atop goods train to make reel, electrocuted

While making video reels on a goods train, a minor boy from Bihar’s Sitamarhi district came in contact with the high tension overhead electric wire and sustained serious burn injuries, an official of the GRP said.

The victim was identified as Mohammad Riaz, a native of Mensol locality in Sitamarhi district, and the incident happened on Saturday. He was on his way to school in the morning hours with his friends.

A statement to GRP said, “A group of students were on the way to school and one of them climbed on the goods train and started making reels. He came in contact with the wire and sustained burn injuries.

“We rushed to the spot after students had raised an alarm. We rescued him and took him to the Sadar hospital for treatment.

“He sustained severe burn injuries and doctors later referred him to SKMCH Muzaffarpur for better treatment,” said P.N. Singh, a GRP official at Sitamarhi.

