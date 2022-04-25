INDIA

Bihar teacher recruitment: Documents of 445 candidates found fake, suspicious

NewsWire
0
0

The education department has detected alleged fraud by 445 candidates during recruitment of primary teachers in Bihar.

The frauds were unearthed during the checking of documents submitted by the candidates during counselling.

“A total of 1,377 candidates have been selected for recruitment as primary teachers. While documents of 932 candidates were found genuine, the remaining 445 candidates have suspicious documents, said Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, the state Education Minister.

“We have asked the authorities to initiate a thorough checking of their documents from the offices of CTET and TET. Besides, we have also directed them to verify their university documents as well,” Chaudhary said.

A maximum of 223 candidates from Gopalganj submitted either suspicious or fraudulent documents during counselling. Besides, East and West Champaran districts have 80 candidates each, 38 from Madhubani, 15 in Nalanda, 3 each in Muzaffarpur and Nawada, 2 from Bhojpur and one each from Katihar and Sitamarhi districts.

“If proved guilty, FIRs will be registered against them under relevant IPC sections of cheating and forgery,” Chaudhary said.

20220425-104404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TMC legislator from Pandabeswar Jitendra Tiwari joins BJP

    Even govt agencies didn’t believe BJP would win Goa polls: Tanavade

    BSF seizes 56 kg heroin, foils Pakistani smugglers’ attempt

    Battle for UP: Ex-Cong MP Rajeev Sachan, SP leaders join BJP...