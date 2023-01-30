INDIA

Bihar teenager falls into well while on mobile phone, dies

Engrossed in talking on his mobile, a 17-year-old youth in Bihar’s Siwan district fell into a well and died, police said on Monday.

The deceased, Rahul Kumar, resident of Raghunathpur Bazar, was talking when he stepped out of his house and did not realise that there was an open well just in front, fell in, and drowned, police said.

Raghunathpur SHO Tanvir Alam said that the incident came to light after the youth did not return home after half an hour.

“As per the statement of the deceased’s father Hareram Yadav, Rahul was talking with a person on phone while eating dinner. He was talking to that person after completing the meal as well. While continuing to talk, he went out of the house. After he did not return for half an hour, his family started searching for him. When a person saw into the well with the help of torch, his dead body was found floating on the water,” the SHO said.

The villagers present there immediately pulled out the dead body and informed police about the incident.

“It has been assumed that he was busy talking on the phone and did not realise that there was an open well ahead. We are trying to find the person who was in conversation with him,” Alam said.

20230130-201803

