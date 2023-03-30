INDIA

Bihar: Three youths meet watery grave in Ganga

Three youths drowned while bathing in the river Ganga in Mokama town — in the outskirts of the state capital — on Thursday.

The incident took place in Mahadeva Asthan Ghat which falls under Mokama city council.

According to police, five youths went to the bank of the Ganga to take a bath.

While taking a bath, they ventured into deep water and started drowning. The local fishermen present there managed to rescue two of them.

The deceased have been identified as Shyam Kumar, Shivam Kumar and Aayush Kumar. A team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was called immediately. They managed to fish out the bodies.

The deceased were residents of Mokama.

