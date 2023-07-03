INDIA

Bihar varsity issues admit card with PM Modi’s pic on it

 The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) in Bihar recently issued an admit card for BA Part 2 examination with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph on it.

The surprising incident occurred at Ganesh Dutt College in Begusarai which is affiliated to LNMU. The admit card was issued to a girl student named Aajhul Kumari, but the photograph on it was that of PM Modi.

However, such incidents are not new in Bihar. Several similar cases have been reported in the past wherein universities issued admit cards and certificates in the names of former Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan, Bollywood stars Sunny Leone, Emran Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan, and cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, among others.

“This is not happening for the first time. The university should take steps to rectify things. It should set up a help desk to rectify the errors,” Aajhul Kumari said.

When contacted, Ram Awadesh Kumar, the principal of Ganesh Dutt College, said: “It was a clerical error.”

