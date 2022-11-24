INDIA

Bihar varsity professor gets death threat

A professor of Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) lodged a complaint against an unknown person for threatening to behead his entire family in University police station on Wednesday.

The victim, Professor Prem Mohan Mishra, head of department of chemistry in LNMU said: “I was in the university’s office when a letter came on my name through post. When I opened the letter, it was mentioned that if I would not execute his work, the Jihadis would behead my entire family.”

“Me and my entire family are scared after receiving the letter. I filed an application with the university police station to register the FIR. I also sent applications to the SSP and IGP office of Darbhanga,” Mishra said.

“The content of the letter is dangerous and scary. They threatened me to complete a work which is beyond my authority. Hence, I inform the vice chancellor of the university,” Mishra said.

“We have registered an FIR against an unknown person and the matter is under investigation. We have informed about the same to senior officers of the district,” said Satya Prakash Jha, SHO of University police station.

