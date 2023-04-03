INDIA

Bihar violence: Another bomb blast in Sasaram

As the Bihar government claimed that the situation in Sasaram and Biharsharif was normal, a bomb exploded in Sasaram on Monday morning.

The incident took place at Chedilal Gali in the city. Local residents claimed that the bomb exploded at 5 a.m. when the majority of the people were sleeping.

The district police said that the intensity of the bomb was low and no one was injured in this attack.

The police said that the bomb was thrown in front of a house and its remains were found on the door. Shockingly, the police were deployed at that place and yet the incident happened and the culprits managed to flee also.

Following the incident, District Magistrate Dharmendra Kumar and SP Vineet Kumar reached the spot. They also called for the FSL team to take samples of the explosive to ascertain its nature.

The police claimed that a large number of police forces had been deployed at the place to prevent any further incidents.

Earlier on Saturday, six persons were injured after a bomb exploded in Sherganj locality of Sasaram. The Bihar DGP R.S. Bhatti claimed the bomb exploded during its manufacturing.

Sasaram and Biharsharif have been tense since the Ram Navami march. Massive violence was seen at these two places.

20230403-100004

