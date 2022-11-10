A visually impaired couple finally tied the nuptial knot after being in love for about four years, in Gaya, Bihar. The couple, Neeraj and Kaushalya Kumari, both visually impaired, exchanged wedding vows in the temple of Sherghati court complex in Gaya district.

This marriage has become a topic of discussion in the area. The youth and the girl belong to two different villages of Imamganj block.

It is said that they had been in relationship for about four years.

After the marriage, Kaushalya said that four years ago she used to study in the Braille script at Kasturba School in Bhaluhara. During that time she met Neeraj, who also studied there.

At first, the two became friends, but later they fell for each other. Meanwhile Neeraj left for Delhi to earn money. He got a job in a private firm and started working there. However, they continued their relationship.

During this time, both of them decided to get married. Neeraj’s family members did not agree to the marriage because of his blindness and they started opposing this relationship. But Neeraj did not give up.

Meanwhile, Kaushalya convinced her parents for the marriage. On Monday, both reached Sherghati Court and got married in the temple. During the marriage ceremony, Kaushalya’s family members were present there.

Neeraj says that he earns enough to meet the expenses of a family. He says that he will take his bride to Delhi. Kaushalya says that she is very happy with this marriage.

