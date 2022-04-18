A youth of Patna district alleged that Subhash Prasad Yadav, the brother-in-law of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, had threatened him and made him return the money paid to buy his land.

The leader has denied the allegation.

Bhim Verma, a resident of Bihta block, made his complaint in Janata Darbar of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“We had sold a piece of land to Renu Devi, spouse of Subhash Prasad Yadav, on February 27, 2021, for Rs 96 lakh. He had paid Rs Rs 60,50,000 cash and remaining amount through online payment. On the next day (February 28, 2021), he called my mother and brother and held them hostage and asked me to return Rs 60,50,000 which he had paid us in cash.

“As there was a life threat for my mother and brother, I have returned the cash amount to him,” Verma claimed.

“I have the audio and video evidence of the captivity of my mother and brother and the amount I had returned to him in the presence of 10 persons, including the sarpanch of the village Bela, as witnesses during that time,” he said.

Verma said that following the incident, he had met many leaders of ruling and opposition parties, including Upendra Kushwaha, Tejashwi Yadav, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, but none of them helped him.

“Tejashwi Yadav had said that he or his family has no relation with Subhash Yadav. Hence, you should go to the police. When I reached the police, they refused to register an FIR against him. The police officers asked me to go to the court to register an FIR,” he said.

“I have registered an online request to meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in July 2021 and have been coming here since October last year but the authority has not given me an opportunity to meet him. I am sure that the Chief Minister would address my issue,” he said.

Subhash Yadav, however, claimed that he had transferred online an amount of Rs 36 lakh to Verma.

“The allegation levelled on me was completely baseless. I will file a defamation case against him for maligning my image,” Yadav told media persons in Patna.

