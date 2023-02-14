INDIA

Bihar youth held for threatening to kill MoS Home Nityanand Rai

Vaishali police on Tuesday arrested a youth for threatening to kill MoS Home Nityanand Rai, an official of the district’s town police station said.

The arrest was made on the basis of a viral video in which four youths can be seen interacting with each other. One of them named Madhav Jha claims to have taken a contract for killing Nityanand Rai during the Shiva Barat Yatra in the district.

Shiva Barat Yatra is held every year in district headquarters Hajipur on Maha Shivaratri.

As per the video, Madhav Jha talks about posing as a bull carrier in Shiva Barat and opening fire on the MoS during the Yatra. “For the past three years, I was dreaming of killing Nityanand Rai on Mahashivaratri.”

Twice he talks about killing Rai when one of his friends asks him to avoid saying anything in this matter. Madhav is a native of Vaishali.

Nityanand Rai hails from Hajipur and is scheduled to participate in a Shiva Barat in the district.

Following the viral video, district police swung into action and started raids at several places.

Confirming the development, Vaishali Town police station’s SHO said that the investigation is currently underway and police are scanning the youth’s background.

