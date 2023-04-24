INDIA

Bihar’s treasury empty, development works funded by Centre: Union Minister

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Monday claimed that the treasury of Bihar government is empty and whatever development is taking place in the state is with the funds of the Centre.

“There is nothing in the treasury of Bihar. The state government is blank now. Whatever development is taking place in Bihar is only due to the funds of the center. Due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “Vikas ki Ganga” (a Ganga of development) is flowing in the entire country including in Vaishali,” he said at an event in Hajipur town in Vaishali district.

“In the budget of Bihar, the center is contributing 71 to 72% per cent of funds. Hence, the development of Bihar is taking place. The Bihar government has nothing in its exchequer,” he said.

“The law and order situation in Bihar has already collapsed,” Rai said. After the event in Hajipur, he went to his Ujiyarpur constituency for another event.

