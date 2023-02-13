INDIALIFESTYLE

Bijnor: Case registered against Principal for thrashing Dalit student

A case has been registered against the principal of Chamno Devi Inter College in Seervasuchand village of Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district for allegedly thrashing a 16-year-old Dalit student, the police said.

The Class 11 student got bruises on his face and hands due to the beating.

The accused has been identified as Yogendra Kumar.

As per the police, the student, while attending the college’s farewell party drank water from a bottle kept on a bench in front of him which enraged the accused.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ram Arj said that an FIR has been lodged against the accused teacher at Afzalgarh police station on the complaint of the student, under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC and provisions of the SC-ST Act.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

