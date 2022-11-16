On the day went the stock markets flared up, it was ideal for snacks maker Bikaji Foods International Ltd and healthcare provider Global Health Ltd make their debut at a price higher than their initial public offer (IPO) price.

The shares of Bikaji Foods International opened at Rs 321.15, touched a high and low of Rs 335 and Rs 314, respectively.

Bikaji Foods came out with public issue price of Rs 300.

On its part, the shares of Global Health opened its account at Rs 398.15 against an issue price of Rs 336.

The Global Health scrip touched a high of Rs 424.90 and a low of Rs 391.05.

20221116-153403