The minimum temperatures are in the range of 1-5 degree Celsius in many parts of northwest India and in isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh.

The lowest minimum temperature of 0 degree Celsius was observed at Bikaner in Rajasthan, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

The weather department said that cold to severe cold conditions prevailed in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, west Madhya Pradesh; in some areas of east Rajasthan; isolated pockets of west Rajasthan, Bihar and cold day conditions prevailed in isolated pockets of Uttarakhand.

“Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions prevailed in many parts of east Madhya Pradesh; in some areas of east Rajasthan; isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, west Rajasthan and cold wave conditions in many parts of west Madhya Pradesh; isolated pockets over Punjab, west Uttar Pradesh,” IMD said.

The metrological department predicted that the due to continuation of prevailing light winds and high moisture near surface over Indo-Gangetic plains, dense to very dense fog very likely to continue in some/many parts during night and morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh during next 24 hours and over Uttar Pradesh during next 48 hours; in isolated pockets thereafter for subsequent 3-4 days over the region.

The IMD said that due to approaching of two Western Disturbances in quick succession, minimum temperatures are very likely to rise gradually by 3-5 degree Celsius over many parts of Northwest India during next three days and no significant change during subsequent three days.

As a result of this, IMD said, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely to prevail over Rajasthan and cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

