New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANSlife) The Brij Gaj Kesri in Bikaner has opened, according to Brij Hotels, a handpicked collection of customised residences offering immersive stays in unrivalled settings. This establishment is the group’s sixth in India and fourth in Rajasthan. The property marks Group’s fourth launch in Rajasthan, and sixth in India

Modern manor residence Brij Gaj Kesri in Bikaner has 16 acres. The red sandstone building, which bears witness to the storied Marwari patronage of art and architecture, exhibits a carefully maintained collection of precious artefacts and works of art across its roomy interiors. The hotel’s design combines subtle elegance with regal flourishes in a seamless fusion of European and Rajasthani influences.

Brij Gaj Kesri, an oasis in the desert areas of Bikaner, is encircled by gardens of Neem, Khejri, Peepul, Sheesham trees, etc. that serve as a haven for birds like Jungle Babblers, Bulbuls, Lapwings, Woodpeckers, and others. The hotel features 40 generously sized rooms, the vegetarian restaurant “Polki,” numerous relaxing reading places, a library, a spa, an outdoor pool, distinctive dining areas, and numerous venues for hosting social gatherings and MICE events, with capacities ranging from 30 to 1500 guests at once. With the entire property taken over, it is perfect for destination weddings and will make sure that each day of the celebration is individually transformed into a memory of a lifetime.

Commenting on the launch, Udit Kumar, Co-founder, Brij Hotels said, ‘We are excited to announce that Brij Gaj Kesri, Bikaner is now open, and we are welcoming guests at this new addition to our growing portfolio. Bikaner as a destination has a rich history and culture where guests can choose to indulge in varied immersive experiences. Acquainting them with the food, arts, culture and places of historic significance in this beautiful city. This unique property fills the space in the Brij Hotels for large events since we anticipate a demand for MICE travel and year-round social events for 2023. Brij Gaj Kesri, offering so many venues and capacity options, is perfect to host these celebrations and events with great grandeur.’

Travelers to Rajasthan frequently visit Bikaner, which is situated on the edge of the Thar desert. Rao Bika, the eldest child of Rao Jodha (the creator of Jodhpur), laid the foundation for the royal city in 1488. Bikaner, which is currently the fourth-largest city in the state, provides an unparalleled window into the royals’ way of life. renowned for its palaces, forts, and sand dunes. The spice market and the well-known spicy Bhujiya are located there. Bikaner is home to a well-known camel farm and a yearly camel festival. Bikaner’s alleyways and bazaars are a veritable gold mine of regional handicrafts, including carpet weaving, tiny paintings and carvings, and decorative masonry.

Brij Hotels is still committed to its objective of creating immersive hotels in distinctive locations that provide luxurious comfort while being environmentally friendly. At Brij Gaj Kesri, The Group provides a selection of hyperlocal experiences. From desert adventures to sundowners on the dunes, authentic regional flavours served in a private setting beneath the stars to foodie discoveries in the city. The local markets, dancing, music, and folklore, as well as other attractions, will entice your senses. For visitors to bring back with them, Brij Gaj Kesri brings to life the authentic essence of Bikaner.

Bikaner is well connected to all major cities of India through roads and railways. There is a daily flight to and from New Delhi. Key distances include Jaipur – 350 Kms; Jodhpur – 250 Kms, and Delhi – 500 Kms.

