Bike ambulance to cover entire Delhi: CM

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his government plans to expand the bike ambulance services to the entire city as he claimed that the pilot with 16 bikes was successful.

To provide the last-mile emergency healthcare services to the people of Delhi living in the narrow lanes, the government launched the bike ambulance service in February.

Kejriwal said his government has decided to expand the service to cover all of Delhi. “I am happy that patients living in the narrow lanes are also getting the health facilities through bike ambulances. Soon, this will be expanded to the entire city,” said Kejriwal.

The Delhi government had in February this year flagged off 16 bike ambulances on a pilot basis in one district of east Delhi.

“The service received an overwhelmingly response from residents. The service was meant to give last-mile connectivity to emergency healthcare services to people who live in congested areas where an ambulance can not enter,” said an official.

