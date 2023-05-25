INDIA

Bike-borne men snatch Maldivian student’s mobile phone in Delhi

Two bike-borne men allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a Maldivian national in north Delhi’s Kashmere Gate area, police said on Thursday.

The Maldivian national is a student of St. Stephen College.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, said the police.

“The complainant Hawwa Sinma, a resident of Maldives reported that she is studying in St Stephens college and on May 23 at around 10:45 a.m., she was going to Vasant Kunj for college guest house,” said Sagar Singh Kalsi, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

“However, when she reached an auto near Hanuman Mandir in Kashmere Gate area, two bike-borne boys came from behind and snatched her mobile phone and fled from there,” said the DCP.

“An First Information Report (FIR) under section 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person), 379 (punishment for theft) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered,” said the official, adding that police teams are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to identify the culprits and nab them.

