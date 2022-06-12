INDIALIFESTYLE

Bike racers hit 60-yr-old woman to death in Chennai

NewsWire
0
0

Even after several complaints from locals against unabated bike racing at Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), racing still continues. On Sunday morning, the bike racers hit a 60-year-old woman who was seeking directions to turn to Tambaram area in Chennai.

The unidentified woman was hit by a high-end race motorbike which had two youths mounted on it. According to eye witnesses, the bike was at full throttle and when it hit the scooty the woman was driving; she was kicked up and fell to the road.

The woman was declared brought dead at a local hospital. The bike rider, Vishwa, 25, of Mudichur was hospitalised with a fracture.

Police said that the identity of the deceased woman is yet to be confirmed but she was carrying a canteen card of Tamil Nadu state police.

The body of the woman has been sent to Chrompet Government Hospital for postmortem.

R. Radhakrishnan, a software engineer who lives near the OMR highway, while speaking to IANS said: “The bike stunts are routine in this area and on holidays, it is much more frequent. Ordinary people and the elderly who are travelling for their small purchases and house visits are suffering due to this undue pace of two-wheeler racing. This accident is a result of lethargy of the local police even after we have complained several times against this.”

20220612-171403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Andhra’s Yashwant Reddy bags 15th rank in Civil Service

    Virus ‘killed’ world’s first pig heart transplant patient

    Muslim bodies appeal for calm ahead of eid

    Nine arrested for sexually abusing minor girl at Villupuram, TN