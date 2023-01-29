INDIALIFESTYLE

Bike racing in Kerala’s Kovalam kills woman

NewsWire
0
0

A 55-year-old woman in Kerala’s famed tourist destination Kovalam was hit by a speeding bike on Sunday while trying to cross the road.

The woman, identified as Sandhya, was thrown away from the road and died on the spot.

The biker was also admitted to the hospital with multiple injuries. The body of Sandhya would be handed over to her relatives after a post-mortem, said police. The accident happened when some youths were engaged in bike racing.

Groups of youngsters can often be seen driving bikes at breakneck speed in this tourist destination.

Already six people have lost their lives in recent days through such two-wheeler mishaps.

Kovalam is one of the most favoured tourist destinations across the world and a large number of tourists frequent this destination from every corner of the globe. Chartered flights carrying tourists to this tourist destination are a common sight.

R. John Kurien, a tourist operator at Kovalam while speaking to IANS said, “Kovalam is the biggest tourist destination of Kerala and such careless bike driving leading to the death of unsuspecting pedestrians cannot be tolerated. This will give a negative picture to the outside world and tourists will move away from this destination and can land up in Sri Lanka which has almost similar geographical conditions like in Kovalam.”

“Group of youngsters drive bikes at high speeds. Whatever pressure we try to put on the police, they do not act,” he added.

20230129-154006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Blind T20 World Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets to...

    Monsoon to hit Kerala today, conditions perfect: IMD

    Members of one of world’s largest families finally accept chief’s death

    In 75th year of Independence, Chess Olympiad has come to its...