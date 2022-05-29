In a tragic accident, a motorbike driver was killed when his bike rammed into a bus coming from the opposite direction near the Tutiyara village in Hardoi.

The accident happened late on Saturday night.

The bike hit the diesel tank of the bus when it slid under the vehicle. The tank burst and the bus caught fire.

All the passengers belonging to a marriage party were quickly evacuated but one youth, identified as Shobhit, received serious injuries.

The bus, according to reports, was on its way to Shivnagar for the marriage of Sandeep when the accident took place.

The bike, driven by Devansh Pandey, 24, collided with the bus and Pandey died on the spot.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames and the body of the deceased has been sent for post mortem.

The identity of the deceased was ascertained from his Aadhar card and his family has been informed, said the police spokesman.

