A motorcyclist from Bangladesh HAS ‘suspiciously’ crossed the border on his bike and reached Assam’s Karimganj district, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the biker rode almost 30 km within the Indian territory on Wednesday evening, before hiding in the Karimganj area. The police later found his bike, which he had abandoned in the middle of the road.

The Border Security Force (BSF) had opened the gates of the international border on Wednesday evening for some work, and the biker took advantage of the opening to cross over to the Indian territpory, said Partha Pratim Das, Superintendent of Police, Karimganj district.

“It occurred during twilight, and for unknown reasons, the BSF did not shoot him down. After receiving notification from them, we immediately launched a search operation,” said Das.

He claimed that the rider rode all the way to Karimganj before abandoning off his bike.

“The region is located between 30 and 35 km from the border. We have launched a manhunt, and will have him in custody soon,” said Das.

The bike, which has a Sylhet registration number, was found by a special police unit. According to Das, the BSF will get in touch with its counterparts in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, C.P. Meena, the DIG of BSF’s Mizoram Cachar Frontier, visited Karimganj on Thursday and met with various BSF and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) officers. He claimed that such an occurrence was the first of its kind to be reported from the area.

