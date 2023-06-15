The Patna police have arrested two bikers who had breached chief minister Nitish Kumar’s security and who appeared to be chain snatchers.

According to a Patna police spokesperson, the accused have another associate who was involved in chain snatching at the upscale Boring Road Chowk in Patna around 5.47 a.m. on Thursday and fled from the spot. One of the snatchers stayed behind at another place while the other two went towards Circular Road.

At the same time, Nitish Kumar was on his morning walk outside his residence at 7, Circular Road. The outer circle security personnel of the Patna police signalled them to stop but they ignored the police and reached near the chief minister.

The SSG commandos present at the spot managed to stop their bike which led to their falling to the ground. They were immobilised by the commandos and handed over to the Patna police.

“We have raided the houses of the two bikers and found mobile phones, chargers and other equipment. The seized items were sent to the lab for the CDR scan. Scanning of CCTV cameras in the area is also underway. When we interrogated them, they confessed their crimes. The accused said that after snatching the chain at the Boring Road Chowk, they panicked when the police signalled them to stop at Circular Road and continued driving and eventually reached the chief minister,” the spokesperson said.

“We have identified the third accused who has the snatched chain. We are raiding their hideouts to nab him,” he said.

