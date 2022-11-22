INDIA

Bikru massacre case probe handed over to Police Commissionerate

NewsWire
0
6

The Kanpur Police Commissionerate will now investigate the July 2020 Bikru massacre in which eight policemen, including a deputy SP rank official, were killed

The case, till now, was being investigated by ADG Kanpur Bhanu Bhaskar.

After the new structure of the Commissionerate, on the instructions of the state government, it is now Joint Commissioner of Police, Anand Prakash Tiwari, who will investigate the incident.

On July 3, 2020, a police team that had gone to the house of the alleged gangster Vikas Dubey in Bikru village for a raid, was attacked by the latter and his aides.

Eight policemen, including the then circle officer of Bilhaur Devendra Mishra, were killed in the attack.

Later, the police, in back-to-back encounters, killed Vikas and his five alleged aides.

Around 46 accused are languishing in jail. After their arrest, the police had recovered weapons, and subsequently cases were also registered against them.

Till now, all these cases were being investigated by the ADG Kanpur.

Even after the Commissionerate was formed, the investigation was being conducted by the ADG as the incident had occurred under the limits of the Chaubepur police station area which is a part of Kanpur Outer.

After the merger of Commissionerate and the Outer, now the investigation of the Bikru incident has been handed over to the Commissionerate police.

ADG Bhaskar said that on the instructions of the government, the investigation of the Bikru incident has been handed over to the Commissionerate police.

“Soon all the documents related to this case will also be handed over to the CP,” he added.

Police Commissioner B.P. Jogdand said Joint Commissioner of Police Anand Prakash Tiwari has been made the supervising officer of the Bikru case.

“He will also supervise the matters related to the Bikru incident in other districts too,” Jogdand added.

20221122-062943

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bengal IPS officer Nagendra Tripathi conferred EC award

    Covishield, Covaxin work against Alpha-Beta-Gamma-Delta variants: DG-ICMR

    Because other diseases don’t go away even during Covid

    Man arrested in Odisha for marrying and duping 14 women